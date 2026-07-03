GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys 24,834 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. New Street Research increased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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