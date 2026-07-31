Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664,188 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,244,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Grab worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grab by 201.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Grab from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Ping Yeow Tan sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,427.18. This represents a 93.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,065,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,350,967.90. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,666,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,321. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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