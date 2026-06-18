Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. Has $42.54 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 811.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,690 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 403,921 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 9.6% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $324.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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