Graetz Wealth LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Graetz Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.0% of Graetz Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Graetz Wealth LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Article Title

Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Positive Sentiment: Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Article Title

Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Article Title

BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Article Title

Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Negative Sentiment: Commentary warning that the AI and Nasdaq-100 trade may be overheating could weigh on sentiment if investors start rotating out of high-growth tech exposure. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $723.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.56 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $717.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.53.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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