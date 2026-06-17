Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 129,391 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,094 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 129,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.7% of Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1%

C opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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