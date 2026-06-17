Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 32,155 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 373.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,770 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,797,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point set a $120.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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