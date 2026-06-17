Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,585 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 26,227 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 10,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 35,546 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 232,165 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.5%

XOM stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Benzinga

Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from neutral to buy and set a $154 price target, saying the shares look undervalued after the recent pullback. Positive Sentiment: Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Article Title

Exxon filed for a 35-well exploration campaign in Guyana’s Stabroek block, reinforcing growth potential in one of its most important long-term assets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Article Title

Analysts and media reports continue to highlight Exxon as a possible acquisition player, including speculation around Woodside Energy, but nothing has been confirmed. Neutral Sentiment: Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Article Title

Broader energy stocks are weaker pre-market, which adds sector-wide pressure on XOM even as the stock draws positive analyst commentary. Negative Sentiment: Lower crude prices are the main headwind, since a sustained move below $80 could reduce ExxonMobil’s earnings power and slow investor enthusiasm for its upstream growth story. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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