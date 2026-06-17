Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 16,943 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here