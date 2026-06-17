Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,480 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,358.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $126,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 66.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $462,485,000 after acquiring an additional 193,416 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,756 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 367,814 shares of the construction company's stock worth $351,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $1,070.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $934.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $866.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $685.04 and a 1 year high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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