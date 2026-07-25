Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,951 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,953 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Repligen worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Repligen Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $194.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.05 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.970-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Repligen to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Repligen

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

See Also

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