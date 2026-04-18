Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 252.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.7%

LOPE stock opened at $174.92 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.37 and a 12-month high of $223.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.Grand Canyon Education's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.00.

View Our Latest Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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