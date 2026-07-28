Go Pro
→ This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Grand Canyon Education logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies reduced its Grand Canyon Education stake by 30.8% in the first quarter, selling 95,600 shares and retaining 215,102 shares worth approximately $36.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 94.17% of LOPE.
  • Grand Canyon Education reported quarterly EPS of $2.86, exceeding estimates of $2.78, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $308.76 million. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $10.04.
  • LOPE carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from analysts, with an average price target of $171.67, although targets range widely and the stock recently traded near $144.86.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Grand Canyon Education.

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Grand Canyon Education worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company's stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm had revenue of $308.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Grand Canyon Education Right Now?

Before you consider Grand Canyon Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grand Canyon Education wasn't on the list.

While Grand Canyon Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines