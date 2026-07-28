Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Grand Canyon Education worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company's stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.27 and a 12 month high of $223.04. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.08. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm had revenue of $308.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $198.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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