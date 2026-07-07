Grange Capital LLC Sells 63,333 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Grange Capital LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 63,333 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 3.3% of Grange Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grange Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $75,177,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,457,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 164,844.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 880,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 880,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 713,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 541,672 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $205.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Starwood Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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