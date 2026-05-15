Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,710 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.8% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,477,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $832,438,000 after acquiring an additional 877,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director owned 125,696 shares in the company, valued at $27,885,657.60. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,134 shares of company stock worth $32,163,349. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average is $203.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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