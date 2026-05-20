Granite FO LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Granite FO LLC lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,505 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 104,030 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 2.9% of Granite FO LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Granite FO LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,267 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,864,751 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 651,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,704,760 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $226,684,000 after acquiring an additional 466,978 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 789,968 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 408,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of ($5.28) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.3%. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wall Street Zen lowered Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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