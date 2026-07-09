Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $9.30 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $9,303,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,819,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $124,293,000 after purchasing an additional 335,953 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at $45,435,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 754,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $131,592,000 after purchasing an additional 212,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Badger Meter by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 401,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $72,203,000 after purchasing an additional 200,330 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Badger Meter from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Maxim Group lowered Badger Meter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMI

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Edward F. Callahan purchased 858 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.30 per share, with a total value of $99,785.40. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 1,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,931.80. The trade was a 261.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Htwe purchased 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.13 per share, with a total value of $197,421.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $882,936.39. This represents a 28.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

More Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may help stabilize sentiment after recent weakness. Zacks upgrade coverage

Zacks Research upgraded Badger Meter from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may help stabilize sentiment after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance article highlighted “3 Reasons BMI Has Explosive Upside Potential,” reinforcing a more optimistic long-term view for the stock. Yahoo Finance article

A Yahoo Finance article highlighted “3 Reasons BMI Has Explosive Upside Potential,” reinforcing a more optimistic long-term view for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Berger Montague, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and Bernstein Liebhard, announced or promoted a securities class action tied to purchases between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, with an August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices are largely procedural, but they keep investor attention on the lawsuit. Rosen notice

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Berger Montague, Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and Bernstein Liebhard, announced or promoted a securities class action tied to purchases between April 18, 2024 and April 16, 2026, with an August 3, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices are largely procedural, but they keep investor attention on the lawsuit. Negative Sentiment: The securities fraud lawsuit raises legal and financial uncertainty for Badger Meter, which can weigh on the shares until there is more clarity on the allegations and potential exposure. Berger Montague notice

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $249.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 14.56%.The company had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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