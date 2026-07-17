Graphene Investments SAS Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Graphene Investments SAS lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $283,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 930,685 shares of the company's stock worth $241,392,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an Outperform rating and a $370 price target , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Vertiv (VRT) Stock: Baird Initiates Coverage With $370 Price Target and Outperform Rating

Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an rating and a , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Vertiv rated outperform in new coverage at Baird on data center demand

Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from $435 to $418 , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a Moderate Buy view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration.

Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure after recent gains, and RBC’s reduced price target may have added to caution even though the firm stayed bullish on the name.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $293.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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