Graphene Investments SAS Purchases 3,800 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Graphene Investments SAS increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Graphene Investments SAS's holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 24,056.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $12,552,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,951,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 924.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,883,610 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,721,010 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $6,019,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,672,684 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $5,211,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $172.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.85 and a 200 day moving average of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.32 and a 1-year high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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