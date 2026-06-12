Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Shares Sold by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 184,151 shares during the quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Key Headlines Impacting Graphic Packaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Graphic Packaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: Graphic Packaging announced that its Board elected Larry M. Venturelli as Chairman of the Board, a governance update that may be viewed as a sign of leadership continuity following the annual meeting. Graphic Packaging Holding Company Elects Larry M. Venturelli Chairman of the Board of Directors

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board elected Larry M. Venturelli as Chairman of the Board, a governance update that may be viewed as a sign of leadership continuity following the annual meeting. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about the July 6, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action tied to Graphic Packaging shares purchased between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. These notices add legal noise, but they are largely procedural updates rather than new allegations. GPK Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms issued reminders about the July 6, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in an existing securities class action tied to Graphic Packaging shares purchased between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026. These notices add legal noise, but they are largely procedural updates rather than new allegations. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action notices from Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay, the Schall Law Firm, Levi & Korsinsky, Bernstein Liebhard, and others reinforced that the lawsuit remains active, but none of the updates appear to bring a new operational development for the company. Rosen encourages Graphic Packaging investors to secure counsel before important deadline

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $10.62 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Graphic Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil acquired 17,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,878 shares in the company, valued at $200,054.82. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graphic Packaging, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graphic Packaging wasn't on the list.

While Graphic Packaging currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here