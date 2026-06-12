Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,156 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $108,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $683.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $672.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.06 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Barron's article

Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Yahoo Finance article

Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. MarketBeat article

Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Quiver Quantitative article

Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta’s strong earnings and raised guidance from its latest quarter continue to support the stock, but those results are already well known and may be limiting near-term upside unless new catalysts emerge. Insider Monkey article

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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