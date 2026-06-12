Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,956 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 41,423 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $59,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,303,252 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,905,000 after buying an additional 88,317 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 24,580 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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