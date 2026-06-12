Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $119.46 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,357 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 210,728 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $119,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after buying an additional 1,612,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock worth $8,356,155,000 after buying an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,835,000 after buying an additional 360,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,813,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,912,476,000 after buying an additional 958,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

More PepsiCo News

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PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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