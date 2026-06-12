Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,757 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 10,753 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Sterling Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti lifted Sterling Infrastructure’s near- and longer-term earnings estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, reinforcing the view that the company’s growth and margins remain strong.

Sidoti lifted Sterling Infrastructure’s near- and longer-term earnings estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, reinforcing the view that the company’s growth and margins remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target around $950, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street Remains Positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target around $950, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The recent Stone Ridge Contracting acquisition could add to Sterling’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment and expand its footprint in the Pacific Northwest and Texas, potentially supporting future revenue growth. Sterling's Stone Ridge Buyout Deal: A Catalyst for E-Infrastructure?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 8.9%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $838.55 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.73 and a twelve month high of $1,005.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $665.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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