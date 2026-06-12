Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $169.42 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,776 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 57,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $169,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.3%

BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here