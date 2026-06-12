Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $175.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,197 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 24,304 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $175,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Disney analyst estimate raise

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings-per-share estimates for Disney, signaling improved profit expectations and reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to trend higher. Positive Sentiment: Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Disney deep value article

Another recent note highlighted Disney as a potential deep-value opportunity, with Guggenheim reiterating a Buy rating and lifting its price target to $120, which can help investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts.

Several stories focused on Disney parks and branded content, including Walt Disney World travel pieces, a behind-the-scenes Imagineering feature, and an upcoming streaming release of Avatar: Fire and Ash; these reinforce brand strength but are not clear near-term stock catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary on recent share-price weakness suggests some market participants remain cautious, citing broader headwinds despite Disney’s attractive valuation and improving fundamentals. Disney share price weakness article

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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