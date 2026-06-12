Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $41.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $41,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after purchasing an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $328.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $324.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

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