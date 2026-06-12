Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 19,652 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 19,652 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 654,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $132,940,000 after buying an additional 40,286 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 69,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm's 50 day moving average is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average is $199.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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