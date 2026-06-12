Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,451 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $364,363,000 after purchasing an additional 456,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,867 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 372,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $224.66 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.35.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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