Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,040 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,932 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in Shell were worth $42,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Shell by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 649 shares of the energy company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Weiss Ratings downgraded Shell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Shell from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.46.

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Key Stories Impacting Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.The company had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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