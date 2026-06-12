Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 244,067 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,978 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 244,067 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $548,520,000 after buying an additional 2,160,227 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,168,490 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $476,876,000 after buying an additional 1,487,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $97,794,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on PayPal from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This trade represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is 10.51%.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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