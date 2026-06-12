Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,633 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,691 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $146,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,036.12 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.59 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $953.27 and a 200-day moving average of $908.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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