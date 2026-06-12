Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,355 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,564 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $38,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. President Capital decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $302.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.17. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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