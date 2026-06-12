Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 74,831 Shares of onsemi $ON

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 74,831 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of onsemi worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in onsemi by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in onsemi by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,331,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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