Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 13,033 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,682 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,033 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,634,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 988,123 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $79,327,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 312,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,054,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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