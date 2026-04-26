Greenleaf Trust Cuts Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,284 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenleaf Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust's holdings in Apple were worth $174,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $271.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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