Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,462 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,462 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

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Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $991.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $801.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.30. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $136.28 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,556,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,517 shares in the company, valued at $288,277,188.23. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,015.10. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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