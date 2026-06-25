Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,084 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Trading Up 0.4%

KO opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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