Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 293.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of ORCL opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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