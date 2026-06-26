Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $375.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $405.86 and its 200 day moving average is $413.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.15, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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