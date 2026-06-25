Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,538 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1,328.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,955 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $494.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.88 and a 200-day moving average of $520.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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