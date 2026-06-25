Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab disclosed the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2026 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, an important capital-planning update that can support confidence in the firm’s financial resilience and shareholder-return capacity.

Charles Schwab disclosed the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2026 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, an important capital-planning update that can support confidence in the firm’s financial resilience and shareholder-return capacity. Positive Sentiment: Schwab announced its Summer Business Update for institutional investors on July 21, which may keep attention on near-term strategy, client trends, and earnings drivers.

Schwab announced its Summer Business Update for institutional investors on July 21, which may keep attention on near-term strategy, client trends, and earnings drivers. Positive Sentiment: Cboe said its new prediction-market S&P 500 contracts are expected to launch at Charles Schwab and other retail brokerages in coming months, potentially giving Schwab another product to offer clients and helping drive trading activity.

Cboe said its new prediction-market S&P 500 contracts are expected to launch at Charles Schwab and other retail brokerages in coming months, potentially giving Schwab another product to offer clients and helping drive trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Atomic Insights launched direct ACH payment execution through Schwab Advisor Services’ new API, a sign that Schwab continues to expand its technology and payments infrastructure for advisors.

Atomic Insights launched direct ACH payment execution through Schwab Advisor Services’ new API, a sign that Schwab continues to expand its technology and payments infrastructure for advisors. Positive Sentiment: Schwab was recognized among the nation’s most community-minded companies for the 10th consecutive year, reinforcing its brand and reputation with investors and clients.

Schwab was recognized among the nation’s most community-minded companies for the 10th consecutive year, reinforcing its brand and reputation with investors and clients. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC highlighted Schwab’s top three income ideas for the rest of 2026, which may draw investor interest to yield-oriented strategies but does not directly change Schwab’s fundamentals.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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