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Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 8,512 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its Procter & Gamble stake by 227.6% in the first quarter, buying 8,512 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 12,252 shares worth about $1.77 million.
  • Procter & Gamble reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share, though revenue of $21.23 billion came in slightly below estimates. The company also raised its full-year FY 2026 guidance to $6.83-$7.09 EPS.
  • The company boosted its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 per share, up from $1.06 previously, implying an annualized dividend of $4.35 and a yield of 2.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 227.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock worth $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $345.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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