Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 498.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.96 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $142.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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