Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,083 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $231.71 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $233.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.17. The stock has a market cap of $202.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Negative Sentiment: MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names.

MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets.

Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets. Negative Sentiment: One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum.

One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts.

Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $360 , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong.

RBC Capital reaffirmed an rating and lifted its price target to , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Other recent commentary remained constructive, calling Marvell a long-term AI winner and suggesting its growth story is still early, which may help limit downside after the recent pullback.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here