Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,069 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Target by 245.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $142.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $130.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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