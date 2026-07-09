Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $4.12 Million Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hershey from $247.00 to $227.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hershey from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore upgraded shares of Hershey from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $217.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $239.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Hershey's payout ratio is 108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $260,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,695 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,753.85. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hershey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hershey wasn't on the list.

While Hershey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here