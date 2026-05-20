Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590,400 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 694,363 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $95,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,833,653 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $57,895,000. Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 681,015 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of INTC opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a market cap of $556.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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