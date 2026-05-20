Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Sells 638,200 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,103 shares of the company's stock after selling 638,200 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.25% of Nebius Group worth $53,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $197.73 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Article Title

Citi reportedly raised its price target to a street-high $287, underscoring bullish analyst sentiment after Nebius’ strong quarter and rapid growth. Positive Sentiment: Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Article Title

Nebius’ Q1 results showed revenue up 684% year over year to $399 million, with the company reiterating 2026 revenue guidance of $3 billion to $3.4 billion and raising contracted power guidance to more than 4 gigawatts. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Article Title

One article highlighted that NVIDIA’s latest portfolio filing may not mean much for Nebius directly, but it has kept investor attention on the stock amid broader AI infrastructure positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Chief Revenue Officer Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, a routine insider sale that may add to near-term caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Article Title

DA Davidson downgraded Nebius to Neutral, saying the stock’s valuation had run too far ahead of fundamentals after a sharp post-earnings rally. Negative Sentiment: New competition is adding pressure: Google and Blackstone announced a $5 billion AI cloud venture, raising concerns that well-capitalized rivals could challenge pure-play infrastructure providers like Nebius. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $101,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at $118,937,877.16. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,835 shares of company stock worth $122,524,959.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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