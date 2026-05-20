Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 37,122 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Saranac Partners Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 17,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 388,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $128,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UNH opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $320.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.48.

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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