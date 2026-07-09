Griffith & Werner Inc. Buys 2,925 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Griffith & Werner Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Griffith & Werner Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Griffith & Werner Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UNH opened at $425.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $430.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.55. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Reuters article

UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Positive Sentiment: The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. ETF Trends article

Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Motley Fool article

Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Negative Sentiment: New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Motley Fool article

New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth and other insurers are suing states over laws targeting pharmacy businesses, and that legal fight may keep regulatory risk in focus for investors. New York Times article

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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